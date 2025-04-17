Serena Williams says Super Bowl halftime appearance was not meant to shade ex, Drake: 'I would never do that'

Serena Williams has cleared the air on her controversial Super Bowl halftime appearance, revealing in an interview this week that her dancing during Kendrick Lamar’s performance was in no way a dig at her ex, Drake.

Williams, 43, found herself at the center of controversy after Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans after millions of viewers saw her do the crip walk during Lamar’s performance of "Not Like Us," a diss track aimed at Lamar’s rival and Williams’ ex, Drake.

Some took issue with the dance itself because of its gang affiliations, and others raised questions as to why Williams, who is married with two children, would take aim at an old flame.

During an interview with Time magazine, Williams, who was named The 100 Most Influential People of 2025, said her participation was in no way meant to throw shade at her ex.

"Absolutely not," she said during the interview.

"I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously, I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years."

Among Williams’ most notable critics was ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who said he would divorce his wife if she was "trolling her ex." Williams saw the comments, but told Time that he was entitled to his opinions.

"I thought it was hilarious," she said. "He’s allowed to have his personal opinion. But did you see my husband’s remark? It was so eloquent."

Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, defended her in a post on social media, saying, "Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said thinking back to her participation, she doesn’t know if "I regret it or not."

"I don't know the answer to that."