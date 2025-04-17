Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Serena Williams says Super Bowl halftime appearance was not meant to shade ex, Drake: 'I would never do that'

Williams appeared during Kendrick Lamar’s performance of 'Not Like Us'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Serena Williams has cleared the air on her controversial Super Bowl halftime appearance, revealing in an interview this week that her dancing during Kendrick Lamar’s performance was in no way a dig at her ex, Drake. 

Williams, 43, found herself at the center of controversy after Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans after millions of viewers saw her do the crip walk during Lamar’s performance of "Not Like Us," a diss track aimed at Lamar’s rival and Williams’ ex, Drake. 

Serena Williams dances

Serena Williams dances during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles ON Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Some took issue with the dance itself because of its gang affiliations, and others raised questions as to why Williams, who is married with two children, would take aim at an old flame.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During an interview with Time magazine, Williams, who was named The 100 Most Influential People of 2025, said her participation was in no way meant to throw shade at her ex. 

"Absolutely not," she said during the interview. 

"I would never do that. And that was sad, that anyone would ever think that. I respect how they could. Obviously, I can see how someone would think that. But absolutely not. I have never had negative feelings towards him. We’ve known him for so many years."

Serena Williams at the halftime show

Serena Williams dances off-stage during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles ON Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

SERENA WILLIAMS SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA MELTDOWN DANCING TO KENDRICK LAMAR'S 'NOT LIKE US' AMID HISTORY WITH DRAKE

Among Williams’ most notable critics was ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, who said he would divorce his wife if she was "trolling her ex." Williams saw the comments, but told Time that he was entitled to his opinions.               

"I thought it was hilarious," she said. "He’s allowed to have his personal opinion. But did you see my husband’s remark? It was so eloquent." 

Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, defended her in a post on social media, saying, "Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music." 

Serena Williams dances

Serena Williams dances on stage during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl LIX football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 23-time Grand Slam champion said thinking back to her participation, she doesn’t know if "I regret it or not." 

"I don't know the answer to that."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.