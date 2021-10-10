Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Seahawks
Published

Seahawks' Russell Wilson could return as early as 4 weeks after surgery on injured finger: report

Wilson underwent surgery Friday night and reportedly had three pins put in

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Seattle Seahawks may not be without veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for long. 

Sources told ESPN that Wilson could return in a matter of just four weeks as opposed to initial reports that said he would miss anywhere between four to eight weeks following surgery on his right middle finger. 

SEAHAWKS’ RUSSELL WILSON UNDERGOES SURGERY, EXPECTED TO MISS 4-8 WEEKS: REPORT 

"That's now the hope and, depending on some other factors, that's possible," one source told the outlet. 

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

Wilson sustained two injuries to the finger on his throwing hand during Thursday night's 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit the arm of defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the follow-through of a pass attempt. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrate following a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) celebrate following a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

He attempted one more play before being replaced by Geno Smith. 

According to the NFL Network, the initial thought was that Wilson had dislocated his joint which would rule him out one to two games but further tests found that he had also fractured the finger. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lumen Field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lumen Field. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

He underwent surgery Friday night and, according to the report, doctors put in three pins.

If Wilson does return after four weeks, he’ll only have missed three games because of Seattle’s bye week. He could potentially be ready for the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com