Seahawks’ Cade Johnson carted off the field, hospitalized after likely sustaining concussion in preseason game

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson was carted off the field on a stretcher during Thursday night’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings after possibly suffering a concussion late in the first half after a kickoff return, head coach Pete Carroll said.

Johnson, 25, was transported to Harborview Medical Center "as a precaution for head and neck injuries," the team said in an update on social media.

Carroll told reporters during his post game presser that they received "positive" updates on Johnson after he was hurt following a kickoff in the second quarter.

SEAN DAWKINS, CAL FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMER AND FORMER NFL WIDE RECEIVER, DEAD AT 52: REPORTS

"The first thing that we heard is that there were no findings, but I think he got concussed," Carroll said. "But there were no findings beyond that at this point."

Johnson went into the medical tent behind the bench for several minutes where he was tended to by Seattle’s training staff and medical personnel. He was then placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher, taken across the field and up a tunnel to where ambulances are parked during games at Lumen Field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They just went to the max precautions and the findings were already really positive," Carroll added.

Johnson appeared to get injured after a 17-yard return on the kickoff late in the half. According to ESPN, he walked off the field on his own before being evaluated in the medical tent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no update on Johnson’s condition as of Friday morning. The Seahawks said he was "stable" as of Thursday night.

Johnson is in his third season after getting signed by Seattle undrafted out of South Dakota State. He had two receptions over three games last season for the Seahawks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.