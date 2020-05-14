Seahawks tried trading Russell Wilson to the Browns in 2018 for No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft: report

Quarterback Russell Wilson became the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history prior to the start of the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $140 million deal, but before the extension, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly were trying to trade away one of the best players in the league.

According to NBC Sports, the Seahawks had discussions with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 regarding a trade involving Wilson and the No. 1 overall pick in that year’s NFL Draft, which the Browns ended up using on former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.

TODD GURLEY'S DURABILITY IS ONLY QUESTION MARK, FALCONS' OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR SAYS

The Browns said that the trade was discussed "conceptually," according to ProFootballTalk, but they did admit that the trade "discussion did indeed happen."

Wilson’s contract extension with the Seahawks included a no-trade clause, and that was reportedly implemented because of the "chatter regarding the potential trade to Cleveland," per ProFootballTalk.

JAMES HARRISON SAYS STEELERS HEAD COACH MIKE TOMLIN HANDED HIM AN ENVELOPE AFTER VIOLENT HIT IN 2010

The Seahawks were coming off their first season without a playoff appearance in six years, and it was the first and only time Seattle missed the postseason with Wilson under center.

ProFootballTalk also reported on Thursday that some "close to the situation" still believe that Wilson will eventually be traded. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has already stated publicly that he wants to play until he's 45 years old and the Seahawks will pay him close to $40 million per year toward the end of his contract, so "some think it's just a matter of time" before the Seahawks eventually move on.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson has had so much success with the Seahawks over his nine-year NFL career. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowler who has at least 30 touchdown passes in four of his last five seasons, is a yearly contender for NFL MVP, and he’s never missed a start, which proves that he’s one of the most durable and productive players in the league.