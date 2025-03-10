Seahawks agree to sign quarterback Sam Darnold to 3-year deal: reports

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to sign quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth $100.5 million and includes $55 million guaranteed.

Darnold is the first major quarterback of the loaded 2025 free agent class to sign with a new team. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are the other major passers that are set to sign new deals this offseason.

Darnold's move to the Seahawks comes after a career year with the Minnesota Vikings. He led the team to the playoffs and was considered a fringe MVP contender for much of the year. He threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks start a new era at quarterback after trading Geno Smith last week.

Darnold will inherit an offensive supporting cast in Seattle that includes wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf, running back Kenneth Walker and tight end Noah Fant. Smith utilized that talent to help Seattle finish with a 10-7 record, but just missed the playoffs.

Now, Seattle is hoping Darnold can produce better results.

Meanwhile, the Vikings now have a quarterback decision to make with Rodgers and Wilson still on the market, while also figuring out what to do with 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy on the roster.