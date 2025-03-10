Expand / Collapse search
Seahawks agree to sign quarterback Sam Darnold to 3-year deal: reports

Darnold's move to the Seahawks comes after a career year with the Vikings

Jackson Thompson
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to sign quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth $100.5 million and includes $55 million guaranteed.

Darnold is the first major quarterback of the loaded 2025 free agent class to sign with a new team. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are the other major passers that are set to sign new deals this offseason.

Sam Darnold throws pass

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Houston Texans, Sept. 22, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Darnold's move to the Seahawks comes after a career year with the Minnesota Vikings. He led the team to the playoffs and was considered a fringe MVP contender for much of the year. He threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. 

DK Metcalf looks on

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf on the field for the Minnesota Vikings game, Dec. 22, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Meanwhile, the Seahawks start a new era at quarterback after trading Geno Smith last week. 

Darnold will inherit an offensive supporting cast in Seattle that includes wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf, running back Kenneth Walker and tight end Noah Fant. Smith utilized that talent to help Seattle finish with a 10-7 record, but just missed the playoffs. 

Now, Seattle is hoping Darnold can produce better results. 

Meanwhile, the Vikings now have a quarterback decision to make with Rodgers and Wilson still on the market, while also figuring out what to do with 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy on the roster. 

