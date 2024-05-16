Scottie Scheffler makes miraculous eagle at PGA Championship in 1st hole since becoming father

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Fatherhood is suiting Scottie Scheffler quite well, as he's already making memories as a new dad at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, welcomed a son, Bennett, into the world eight days ago. And Scheffler already has a golf ball he can put in Bennett's nursery after just his second swing since becoming a father.

Scheffler, winner of four of his last five PGA Tour events, including The Masters, piped his driver down the fairway on hole one to open his round. It gave him a perfect look at the pin, and he took aim with his 9-iron and let it rip.

He certainly liked the line of the ball, as he held the finish. Then, the ball gave one bounce on the green before dunking right into the hole for an eagle.

"Hello, Dad!" CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz said as Scheffler saluted the raucous crowd.

That gave Scheffler a quick start to the tournament, as he was quickly 2-under for his first round.

Shots like this are common for Scheffler these days. And for those who may have questioned his ability to remain locked in with exciting beginnings as a father off the course, he's clearly still at the top of his game.

Scheffler admitted before the tournament that it was "fairly challenging leaving the house this morning, but I'm here."

"I'm committed to playing this week," he said. "I'm excited to be out here competing."

Scheffler understands it's going to be a challenge moving past the PGA Championship, too, as he'll have to balance life as the best golfer in the world on the course, and being a dad off it.

"I told my little man when I was leaving, ‘I don't’ wanna leave, but I gotta leave,’" Scheffler continued.

What would be better than just a ball for the nursery is the Wanamaker Trophy, which goes to the winner of the PGA Championship at the end of the tournament. Scheffler has been hoisting lots of trophies so far this year, but he finished tied-second last year behind Brooks Koepka.

While it's only the beginning of the tournament for Scheffler, we could see some more fatherly magic as the weekend comes along.

