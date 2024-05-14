Scottie Scheffler, wife Meredith welcome baby boy ahead of PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler was met with congratulations as he arrived at the Valhalla Golf Club on Monday after he picked up yet another title last week: dad.

The 10-time PGA Tour winner took to social media on Monday to announce the birth of his first child.

"Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much," Scheffler said in a post on Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scheffler had been on a three-week break as he and his wife, Meredith, awaited the arrival of their child. They welcomed baby Bennett on May 8, according to The Associated Press.

"I had, I think, pretty high expectations of what it would feel like, and I think those were far exceeded," Scheffler told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis on Monday.

"It was fairly challenging leaving the house this morning, but I’m here. I’m committed to playing this week. I’m excited to be out here competing."

RORY MCILROY DENIES RIFT WITH TIGER WOODS BUT ADMITS TO DIFFERING VIEWS ON THE FUTURE OF GOLF

"I told my little man when I was leaving, ‘I don't’ wanna leave, but I gotta leave,’" Scheffler continued.

"I’m called to come out here and do things to the best of my ability and so showing up this week, especially with the weather forecast the next couple of days, I know I had to be here to get some practice in to just see what’s going to happen the next few days."

Scheffler is looking to continue his hot streak, despite the extra time off. He has not played since winning the RBC Heritage, which came a week after he won his second Masters green jacket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scheffler, who finished T2 at the PGA Championship last year, is coming off a streak of winning four of his last five tournaments.

"I think as the week goes on I’ll get more and more immersed in what I’m doing and just trying to do my best to stay as present as I can on the golf course and then when I get home, I’ll be calling home as much as possible."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.