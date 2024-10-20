Saquon Barkley lights it up against former Giants teammates as Daniel Jones gets benched

MetLife Stadium may not be Saquon Barkley's home anymore, but it sure didn't seem that way in the Philadelphia Eagles' blowout win on the road over the New York Giants.

Barkley went into this week not believing Giants fans, the ones who used to shower him with cheers, would boo him. But the reception didn't matter, as Barkley silenced Giants fans and had Eagles fans jumping for joy after having his best game in his new uniform to date with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 28-3 rout.

Barkley only needed 17 rush attempts to torch his old teammates, breaking out chunk yardage runs, including a game-high 55 yards to ultimately set up his three-yard score in the second quarter.

The Eagles as a team rushed for 270 yards, with Kenneth Gainwell going for 56 yards on 13 touches, while quarterback Jalen Hurts had 22 yards as well.

Hurts didn’t need to pass much in this game, going just 10-for-14 for 114 yards. But he did find A.J. Brown down the left sideline for a perfect 41-yard touchdown strike to put the Eagles up 14-0. The play also came on fourth-and-3, when the Giants, who were getting pressure on Hurts early, couldn’t get him down this time.

Speaking of the Giants, the scoreboard says it all for the offense, as it couldn’t get a single thing going against an Eagles defense that was disrupting Daniel Jones the entire game.

Jones was eventually benched in the second half in favor of Drew Lock, though it’s unknown at the moment if head coach Brian Daboll did so because it was a blowout or due to his poor performance.

Jones threw for 99 yards on 14-for-21 through the air, while getting sacked eight times with his offensive line not holding up in the slightest. The Eagles exploited Josh Ezeudu playing left tackle for Andrew Thomas, who is out for the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

As a team, the Giants had just 119 yards of offense, while the Eagles posted 339 on the day.

Giants owner John Mara said he would have a hard time sleeping if Barkley, the player his team took out of Penn State with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, went to the Eagles.

After what Barkley produced in this game, it’s easy to see why he had that thought process.

