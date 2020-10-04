Saints' Michael Burton active for game against Lions after false positive COVID-19 test

New Orleans Saints’ fullback Michael Burton will be active for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions just one day after receiving a false positive COVID-19 test result.

Burton tested positive on Saturday night signaling trouble for the league already dealing with an outbreak and several other isolated cases among teams but a re-test on Sunday morning turned back a negative test result, The Athletic reported.

Burton and other Saints players also underwent rapid testing which all came back negative giving them a green light to carry on with the Lions game as scheduled.

The NFL has been forced to postpone two games and adjust team schedules after the Tennessee Titans had around 20 people - 10 players and 10 personnel - test positive this past week.

The Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed until Oct. 25 -- during Tennessee’s bye. The league also moved the Baltimore Ravens bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play the Steelers on Nov. 1.

If the Titans continue to show new positive cases, it could threaten next Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu reportedly tested positive for the virus prompting the league to postpone their Sunday game until Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The league pushed the Atlanta Falcons-Green Bay Packers game to 8:50 p.m. ET to accommodate both games.