Last Update September 14, 2015

Ryan throws 3 TD passes as Falcons beat winless Buccaneers 31-23 to end 3-game losing streak

    Atlanta Falcons running back Jacquizz Rodgers (32) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (The Associated Press)

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) misses a catch in the end zone as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (The Associated Press)

ATLANTA – Matt Ryan threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Jacquizz Rodgers, and the Atlanta Falcons held off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 on Sunday to end their three-game losing streak.

Harry Douglas had seven receptions for a career-best 149 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown catch, for the Falcons (2-4). Douglas flourished as Ryan's No. 1 receiver with Julio Jones out for the season and Roddy White inactive for the first time in his nine-year career due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

Falcons safety William Moore sacked Mike Glennon to force a fumble on Tampa Bay's first possession. Safety Thomas DeCoud returned the fumble recovery 30 yards for a touchdown.

The Buccaneers (0-6) controlled the ball in the fourth quarter but managed only two field goals by Rian Lindell.

