Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wimbledon

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev smashes racquet against knee several times during Wimbledon loss

Rublev lost his match to Argentinian Francisco Comesana

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev entered Wimbledon as the No. 6 seed and among the favorites to potentially win the first Grand Slam title of his career.

However, Rublev was met with a tough challenge from Argentina's Francisco Comesana, and, unfortunately, the Russian star was upset in four sets. Comesana won the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5). He had 21 aces in the win compared to Rublev’s two.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Andrey Rublev plays to the crowd

Andrey Rublev reacts as he plays against Francisco Comesana of Argentina in his Gentlemen's Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2024 in London. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

To say Rublev was rough on himself was an understatement.

Rublev was seen smashing his racquet multiple times on his knee after one mistake in the second set. His frustrations appeared to carry over throughout the rest of the match.

He later explained that he hit his racquet on his knee because of a rule the All-England Club has about damaging the grass on the Wimbledon courts.

"I wouldn’t do it if I was able to hit the racket on the floor," he told reporters after the match, via The Tennis Letter. "Because we’re not allowed to hit it on the grass.. so I don’t know.. at that moment I couldn’t take it anymore. I needed to let emotions out. But thanks. Everything is fine."

Andrey Rublev upset

Andrey Rublev reacts as he plays against Francisco Comesana of Argentina in his Gentlemen's Singles first round match during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2024 in London. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Andrey Rublev and Francisco Comesana

Argentina's Francisco Comesana, right, shakes hands after winning against Russia's Andrey Rublev during their men's singles tennis match on the second day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London on July 2, 2024. (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

TENNIS STAR ARYNA SABALENKA WITHDRAWS FROM WIMBLEDON

Rublev made it as far as the quarterfinals in each of the Grand Slam tournaments, including Wimbledon last year. He was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open back in January and the last two years of the U.S. Open.

He was eliminated in the third round of the last two French Opens after making it to the quarterfinals in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rublev will now have to re-focus for the U.S. Open later this summer.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.