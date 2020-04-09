Rose Namajunas pulls out of Jessica Andrade rematch for UFC 249: report

UFC 249’s co-main event is reportedly in peril.

Rose Namajunas was expected to take on Jessica Andrade in their grudge match at the April 18 show, co-headlining with Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje.

But ESPN reported Wednesday that Namajunas has dropped out of the fight for undisclosed reasons. The former strawweight champion is one of the top female fighters in the promotion.

UFC has not confirmed whether Namajunas dropped out, and no replacement fighter was named.

Namajunas lost to Andrade via knockout at UFC 237 last May. The 27-year-old was on a three-fight winning streak before her loss to Andrade.

UFC’s April event already has much controversy surrounding it, including that the event is scheduled to kick off in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

UFC President Dana White has not revealed the location of the event. But the New York Times reported that the fight would be on tribal lands in California. Tribal lands aren’t regulated by the California State Athletic Commission.

Because of the spread of the coronavirus, the UFC was forced to postpone three events in March and April, as states began requiring nonessential workers to stay home.