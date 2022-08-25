Rory McIlroy reveals he had conversation with Cameron Smith amid LIV Golf speculation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prior to the start of this month’s FedEx Cup playoffs, Cameron Smith declined to address rumors circulating about a potential deal to sign with LIV Golf .

However, on Wednesday, 21-time PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy revealed he recently had a conversation with Smith to ensure he was "completely informed" before making the jump to the rival Saudi-backed circuit.

During a press conference to announce significant changes to the Tour’s 2023 schedule, McIlroy said he spoke with the 2022 British Open champion after his win to ensure he made an informed decision – regardless of what it might be.

"I had a conversation with Cameron Smith two days after the Open." he told reporters, via Golf Monthly. "Firstly I wanted to congratulate him, but also, guys that are thinking one way or another, honestly I don’t care if they leave or not, it’s not gonna make a difference to me, but I would at least like people to make a decision that is completely informed and basically know this is what’s coming down the pipeline, this is what you may be leaving behind."

PGA TOUR ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO 2023 SCHEDULE AMID LIV GOLF THREAT

On Wednesday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan revealed significant changes to the Tour that will see the top players commit to a 20-tournament schedule with major financial incentives.

Fans will now be able to see the top players compete against one another in at least 17 tournaments a year in a schedule featuring $20 million purses, except for the smallest field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua to start the season.

"I just don’t want people making decisions, hearing information from one side and not from another," McIlroy continued. "That’s sort of been my whole thing this entire time - I’ve always said this, guys can do whatever they want, guys can make a decision that they feel is best for themselves and for their families, but I just love guys to make decisions on all of the facts, and sometimes I don’t feel some guys made those decisions based on having all the facts in front of them."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LIV Golf is expected to announce the addition of seven new players following the completion of the playoffs – Smith is rumored to be one of the names on the list.

During a press conference ahead the St. Jude Championship, Smith declined to comment on rumors that he had already inked a deal with LIV Golf, telling media that his top priority is to "win the FedEx Cup playoffs."

"My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. If there’s something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it will come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy," he said after the Australian golfer revealed in an interview that Smith was "gone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speculation continued last week when Smith announced he was withdrawing from the BMW Championship over "hip discomfort."

He was six strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler at the start of the Tour Championship on Thursday.