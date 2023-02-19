Expand / Collapse search
WWE
Published

Roman Reigns leaves Elimination Chamber as champion Montez Ford steals the show

Reigns will meet Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Roman Reigns’ empire extended into Montreal on Saturday as he retained his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.

Zayn had all the momentum going into the match. He received a hometown welcome when he came down the ring. He managed to power through all of Reigns’ taunts and get the champion on the edge of losing several times with multiple Helluva Kicks and a Blue Thunder Bomb.

WWE superstar Sami Zayn salutes the spectators of the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks game at Centre Bell on Feb. 14, 2023, in Quebec.

WWE superstar Sami Zayn salutes the spectators of the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks game at Centre Bell on Feb. 14, 2023, in Quebec. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The match saw two referees get knocked down twice and interference from Jimmy Uso, who super-kicked Zayn multiple times. Jey Uso returned to stop Reigns from hitting Zayn with a chair. However, Zayn ended up spearing him and got hit with chair shots anyway.

Several near-falls and Superman Punches later, Reigns left the Montreal crowd stunned as he pinned Zayn in the ring.

To prevent a further beatdown, Kevin Owens came to the ring and stunned Reigns and Paul Heyman. Owens also powerbombed Jimmy Uso through the announce table.

Roman Reigns gestures during the WWE and Universal Championship match at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

Roman Reigns gestures during the WWE and Universal Championship match at the Alamodome on Jan. 28, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

At the end of the night, it was still Reigns’ yard and he will meet Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes won the Royal Rumble and will receive a shot at the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Reigns has held the WWE title for over 900 days.

As Reigns proved to be the top dog, Montez Ford showed star potential during the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship.

Ford showcased his high-flying abilities during the night. He climbed toward the top of the catch, hung by his feet suspended in the air and leaped down to knock down all of his competitors. He later went back and forth with Austin Theory and Seth Rollins, bouncing off the ropes and flipping over them to hit the competitors who were outside the ring.

Montez Ford stole the show at the 2023 Elimination Chamber PPV.

Montez Ford stole the show at the 2023 Elimination Chamber PPV. (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Ford earned a ton of praise on social media for his performance and was said to be fine after it appeared he had been injured at the end of the match. But the referees leaving the door open ignited the program between Logan Paul and Rollins. Paul would interfere in the match and allow Theory to get the upper hand.

Theory won the match and retained the United States Championship.

Here’s how the rest of the card played out.

  • Asuka defeated Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross and Raquel Rodriguez to earn a shot at Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.
  • Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar via DQ.
  • Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley via pinfall.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.