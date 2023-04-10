Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Rockets
Published

Rockets, head coach Stephen Silas part ways after 3 seasons

Houston never won more than 22 games under Silas’ tenure. He was 59-177

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Houston Rockets on Monday announced they declined the team option on head coach Stephen Silas for the 2023-2024 season, launching the search for a replacement.

Silas spent three full seasons with the Rockets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, right, argues a foul call with referee Aaron Smith, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Houston.

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, right, argues a foul call with referee Aaron Smith, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

"On behalf of the Fertitta family and the entire Rockets organization, I would like to thank Stephen for his contributions to the team and the Houston community over the past three seasons," Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said in a statement.

"I have great respect for Stephen both as a person and as a basketball mind. His character, leadership, and positivity have been invaluable during this stage of our growth."

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Washington.

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

WNBA TEAM SHOOTS DOWN NBA CHAMP'S DRAFT REQUEST AFTER ASKING TO BECOME LEAGUE'S FIRST 'JUWANNA MANN'

Silas took over the head-coaching position for the Rockets after the team had been run by Mike D’Antoni for several years. Houston went from fourth in the Western Conference during the pandemic-impacted 2019-2020 season to 15th after the team moved on from James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela.

Houston never won more than 22 games under Silas’ tenure. He was 59-177 in those three seasons. The 2020-2021 season had a 72-game schedule.

Silas, the son of the late Paul Silas, had served as an assistant coach for several teams before joining the Rockets. He was with the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear who the Rockets will target to replace Silas.