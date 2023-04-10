Rockets, head coach Stephen Silas part ways after 3 seasons

The Houston Rockets on Monday announced they declined the team option on head coach Stephen Silas for the 2023-2024 season, launching the search for a replacement.

Silas spent three full seasons with the Rockets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"On behalf of the Fertitta family and the entire Rockets organization, I would like to thank Stephen for his contributions to the team and the Houston community over the past three seasons," Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said in a statement.

"I have great respect for Stephen both as a person and as a basketball mind. His character, leadership, and positivity have been invaluable during this stage of our growth."

WNBA TEAM SHOOTS DOWN NBA CHAMP'S DRAFT REQUEST AFTER ASKING TO BECOME LEAGUE'S FIRST 'JUWANNA MANN'

Silas took over the head-coaching position for the Rockets after the team had been run by Mike D’Antoni for several years. Houston went from fourth in the Western Conference during the pandemic-impacted 2019-2020 season to 15th after the team moved on from James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela.

Houston never won more than 22 games under Silas’ tenure. He was 59-177 in those three seasons. The 2020-2021 season had a 72-game schedule.

Silas, the son of the late Paul Silas, had served as an assistant coach for several teams before joining the Rockets. He was with the Charlotte/New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear who the Rockets will target to replace Silas.