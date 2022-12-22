Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to New England after video of him getting mocked following loss goes viral

The Pats lost on a later play gone wrong against the Raiders

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik
Jerry Edmond took in his first ever NFL game this past Sunday when his New England Patriots took on the Raiders in Las Vegas.

A joyous day turned out to be a heartbreaker, as he witnessed maybe the most disastrous play in the history of the National Football League.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, prior to the NFL game between Detroit Lions and New England Patriots on October 9, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, prior to the NFL game between Detroit Lions and New England Patriots on October 9, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With three seconds left, the Patriots inexplicably attempted a miracle lateral play, but Jakobi Meyers' attempt was intercepted by Raiders' Chandler Jones, who took it 48 yards to the house for the walk-off, 30-24 win.

Upon the loss, a video captured a Raiders fan getting in the face of Edmond and mocking him. Somehow, the Pats fan kept his cool, probably because he was too stunned to even react.

PATRIOTS' JAKOBI MEYERS, RHAMONDRE STEVENSON TAKE 'FULL RESPONSIBILITY' FOR RAIDERS' MIRACULOUS WALK-OFF WIN

The video quickly went viral, and Twitter users quickly worked to find Edmond, but they didn't have to do much searching, as Edmond replied to the video.

"I’d like to thank everyone for all the kind words. I’m the Patriots fan in the video, my name is Jerry Edmond, and that was my first ever NFL game. I didn’t want to ruin my experience by retaliating towards that women (sic) so I kept my cool," he tweeted.

Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft caught wind of the video and has invited Edmond to Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mac Jones, #10 of the New England Patriots, looks on after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mac Jones, #10 of the New England Patriots, looks on after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

He will receive a customized jersey and take in warmups on the field.

"You never know who's watching, but the Patriots wanted to thank Edmond for the way he represented the New England fan base with class and composure on the road in Las Vegas," the team said.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) breaks a tackle by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) to score a touchdown on an interception during the second half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. 

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) breaks a tackle by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) to score a touchdown on an interception during the second half of an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Edmond is in for a real tweet, as the Patriots (7-7) are fighting for a playoff spot. They are on the outside looking in as the eighth seed, behind the 8-6 Miami Dolphins.