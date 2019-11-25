Rob Gronkowski bewildered over Tom Brady's frustration after Eagles win: 'I don't miss that'

Rob Gronkowski appeared to be befuddled with his former teammate Tom Brady’s body language after the New England Patriots pulled out a win in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady expressed his frustration with himself and lamented the offense’s lack of production in the postgame press conference last week. But Gronkowski said on the NFL on FOX pregame show, prior to the Patriots’ win over the Dallas Cowboys, that he was seemingly shocked by the quarterback’s response.

“He’s so frustrated, too. It’s like, ‘Yo, you guys are 9-1.’ That’s one part I don’t miss about being there. Hands down. I’m not going to lie. I don’t miss that,” Gronkowski said.

“They’re frustrated. They’re 9-1. They win a game against Philly last week. We lost to them two years ago in the Super Bowl. They should be happy. Instead, you’re sitting there Sunday night thinking, ‘What did I do wrong?’ No, that’s not the feeling you should be having. But you won the game. Enjoy it. Go out next week, and build off it.”

Brady appeared to have a different reaction after New England’s win over Dallas to improve to 10-1. He was a completely different person than he was a week before after beating the Eagles.

“It was a hard-fought win,” Brady said, according to Boston.com. “We have a great group of men that work really hard to compete, and it was great to see it come through. I think every team develops at different times and so forth, but I think we just take the challenges as they come and try to do the best we can. It was great, they’re a good football team, and I’m happy we came away with more points than them.”