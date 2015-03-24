Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update March 24, 2015

Rion Brown scores 21 points as Miami holds off Notre Dame 71-64

By | Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Rion Brown scored 21 points to lead Miami to a 71-64 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes (13-13, 4-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a 15-point lead early in the second half and withstood a late Irish rally in the final 5 minutes.

Notre Dame cut Miami's lead to 65-64 on Demetrius Jackson's layup with 22 seconds remaining.

Brown's two free throws with 21 seconds left put Miami ahead 67-64. Then Raphael Akpejiori added two free throws after he was fouled rebounding a Jackson miss.

Garrius Adams scored 14 points and Davon Reed finished with 12 points for the Hurricanes.

Manu Lecomte's driving jumper with 57 seconds remaining put Miami ahead 63-56 but the Irish got within 63-62 after consecutive 3-pointers by Pat Connaughton and Steve Vasturia.

Connaughton scored 22 points and made 6 of 7 3-pointers for Notre Dame (14-13, 5-9).

Brown's 3-pointer with 15:42 remaining in the second half extended a 12-point Miami lead at halftime to 49-34.

The Hurricanes never trailed after a 13-0 run midway through the first half. Adams' jumper capped the surge and gave Miami a 24-10 lead. Tom Knight's 3-pointer ended a field-goal scoring drought of 5:25 for the Irish and cut Miami's lead to 25-14. Erik Swoope's jumper with 59 seconds left gave the Hurricanes their largest lead of the first half at 38-23.

Miami shot 62 percent from the field in the first half.

The game was Miami's first conference win at home this season after six previous losses.