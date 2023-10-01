RG3 makes reference to Jesus being 'on the cross' during LSU-Ole Miss football game broadcast

Heisman Trophy winner and current sports television broadcaster Robert Griffin III made an eyebrow raising reference during Saturday's thriller between LSU and Ole Miss.

Griffin has developed a reputation for sharing his offbeat sense of humor when he is in the booth as an analyst for ESPN during college football broadcasts. But, he made a joke late during the Ole Miss-LSU game that some viewed as rather unusual.

Several Ole Miss defensive players swarmed LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for a sack late in the game. The group of defenders picked Daniels up as referees blew the whistle to signal the end of the play.

The player's actions prompted Griffin to reference Jesus in an analogy.

"They lifted that man up to the sky like he was Jesus, letting him know they were gonna put him on the cross right there," Griffin said.

Ole Miss ultimately pulled off a 55-49 upset win over the LSU Tigers.

Griffin's comment sparked reaction across social media. Some viewers criticized Griffin's statement, while others seemed to take pleasure from the former quarterback's remarks.

Griffin has previously publicly shared that he is a Christian.

He attended and played football at Baylor, which a private Baptist Christian research university. In 2011, he became the first Baylor player to win the Heisman after his standout junior season.

Washington drafted Griffin in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year that year and received Pro Bowl honors.

His tenure with Washington was ultimately cut short due to injuries. He last played in the NFL in 2020 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.