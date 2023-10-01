Expand / Collapse search
College Football

RG3 makes reference to Jesus being 'on the cross' during LSU-Ole Miss football game broadcast

Ole Miss defeated LSU in a thrilling comeback win

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Heisman Trophy winner and current sports television broadcaster Robert Griffin III made an eyebrow raising reference during Saturday's thriller between LSU and Ole Miss.

Griffin has developed a reputation for sharing his offbeat sense of humor when he is in the booth as an analyst for ESPN during college football broadcasts. But, he made a joke late during the Ole Miss-LSU game that some viewed as rather unusual.

Several Ole Miss defensive players swarmed LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for a sack late in the game. The group of defenders picked Daniels up as referees blew the whistle to signal the end of the play.

Robert Griffin III looks on

Robert Griffin III looks on before the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 28, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 The player's actions prompted Griffin to reference Jesus in an analogy.

"They lifted that man up to the sky like he was Jesus, letting him know they were gonna put him on the cross right there," Griffin said.

Ole Miss ultimately pulled off a 55-49 upset win over the LSU Tigers.

ESPN NFL analyst Robert Griffin III smiles in the green room backstage during the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Griffin's comment sparked reaction across social media. Some viewers criticized Griffin's statement, while others seemed to take pleasure from the former quarterback's remarks.

Griffin has previously publicly shared that he is a Christian.

Robert Griffin III speaks onstage

Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the NFL Draft on April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images)

He attended and played football at Baylor, which a private Baptist Christian research university. In 2011, he became the first Baylor player to win the Heisman after his standout junior season.

Washington drafted Griffin in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year that year and received Pro Bowl honors. 

His tenure with Washington was ultimately cut short due to injuries. He last played in the NFL in 2020 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.