Tim Tebow has no regrets about how faith impacted NFL career: 'Hasn’t really cost me anything'

Tebow appeared on OutKick's 'Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tim Tebow has been about faith and football for his entire life, and when it came to his playing career, his belief in God was thrust into the national spotlight.

Tebow never shied away from his faith – whether it was playing for the Florida Gators, the Denver Broncos, a New York Mets minor league team or giving it a go as a tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

In an interview on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich," Tebow said he would not know if his faith would have cost him a lengthy NFL career, but it did not matter.

Tim Tebow prays

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, #15, praying before his game vs the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011. (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"I would just say what Jesus has done for me is everything. So, my faith hasn’t really cost me anything. My faith in Jesus and what Jesus has done for me has given me everything. It’s given me a real hope," Tebow explained. 

"It’s given me a meaning. It’s given me a purpose for being. It’s given me a hope of heaven. It’s given me a joy for life. It’s given me a love for people. Even in the midst of my mistakes and shortcomings and failures in life, that I’m not defined by my scars – I’m defined by His."

Tim Tebow walks off the field

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, #15, makes his way through the players after losing 45-10 to the New England Patriots in their AFC Division Playoff game. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012 at Gillette Stadium. (By Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Tebow continued, saying he owes everything he has in his life to God.

"I’m just grateful for everything that he’s done in my life and hopefully the things He’ll do in the future. I don’t look at anything that’s happened to me as my faith has cost me. The only thing that it’s done is that it’s given me real meaning and purpose in life and I’m so grateful for that," he added.

Tim Tebow looks to pass

Tim Tebow, #15 of the Denver Broncos, drops back to pass during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 14, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images)

Tebow also spoke to Dakich about the Unknown campaign and his fight against human trafficking.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.