Reyes to begin rehab assignment Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) Mets infielder Jose Reyes will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Brooklyn on Thursday.

Reyes has been out since July 26 with a left oblique strain. Manager Terry Collins says Reyes will play third base on Thursday and then shortstop for the Cyclones on Friday.

Reyes signed a minor league contract with New York on June 25 after being released by the Colorado Rockies following a 59-day domestic violence suspension.

Reyes has mostly played third base for the Mets while hitting .239 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 16 games.

Reyes batted .176 during an 11-game stint in the minors after signing, including two games with Brooklyn.