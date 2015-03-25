Report: RG3 to have surgery on torn ACL and LCL

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III will reportedly undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews examined the knee and determined that Griffin's ACL, which he tore back in 2009 at Baylor, required reconstructive surgery.

Both the ACL and LCL will be repaired during Wednesday's procedure, with recovery time projected to be 6-8 months.

Griffin, who is expected to be ready for the start of next season, was examined Tuesday outside Pensacola, Fla., by Andrews. The trip to Florida was needed after an initial MRI exam proved to be inconclusive.

Coach Mike Shanahan said on Monday that Griffin was going for more exams because there was an issue distinguishing between old and new injuries in a knee that's had previous ACL and LCL injuries.

Griffin left Sunday's 24-14 playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter after falling to the field in agony. He remained on the ground for several minutes before getting up on his own power and walking off the field. He did not return.

Griffin originally injured his right knee in a Week 15 win over the Baltimore Ravens and sat out in Week 16. Griffin returned to action and guided the Redskins to a 28-18 win over the Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East crown in the regular-season finale.