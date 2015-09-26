Report: NFL wants players to help fund stadium in Los Angeles

The NFL has been on a mission to place one or two teams in the Los Angeles market. Making that happen involves a pay-for-play plan of sorts.

The league's proposal to return to Los Angeles for the first time since 1994 involves help from the players in financing a hefty chunk of the costs for a new stadium, according to a report by Bloomberg.com.

The total price tag for the players could run as high as $300 million if two teams share one stadium, two sources told the website on the condition of anonymity.

The league is weighing dual stadium proposals from three teams - the San Diego Chargers, Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Rams - to relocate to Los Angeles. The Raiders and Rams were the last teams to play in the country's No. 2 media market, each leaving after the 1994 season.

The Chargers and Raiders would share a facility in Carson, Calif., where officials have already rubber-stamped a $1.65 billion stadium earlier this year. Rams owner Stan Kroenke wants to move his franchise to Inglewood and has already purchased land for a proposed 80,000-seat stadium.

Former Raiders executive Amy Trask told Bloomberg that helping finance stadium costs makes sense for the NFL Players Association for the simple reason that "players benefit from such economic improvement" with a share of the revenues.

