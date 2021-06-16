Reggie Miller floats wild hypothetical after Nets' comeback victory in Game 5 over Bucks

NBA legend Reggie Miller had a wild hypothetical for the Brooklyn Nets and coach Steve Nash after the team stormed back to win Game 5 over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night thanks in part to Kevin Durant’s historic triple-double.

Miller tweeted about one suggestion he had for the Nets after some of their top guys played a lot of minutes to come back from 17 points down to beat the Bucks. Durant played every minute of the game.

"I’m just going to throw this out there to see what the responses will be.. If your Steve Nash and the Nets, would you sit James Harden AND Kevin Durant in Game 6 because of the heavy minutes tonight, and push all your chips to the center of table for Game 7??" the Hall of Famer tweeted.

KEVIN DURANT STUNS NBA WORLD WITH HISTORIC PERFORMANCE IN GAME 5

His hypothetical was widely panned.

Brooklyn will be looking to close out the series on the road Thursday night. Durant recorded a triple-double with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday to give the Nets the slight 3-2 advantage in the series.

According to the Nets, Durant was the first player in NBA history to score 45 or more points, grab at least 15 rebounds and dish out at least 10 assists. Durant also became the fourth player in NBA history to have scored at least 40 points, grabbed at least 15 rebounds and dish out at least 10 assists. He joined Luka Doncic, Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson as the only players to accomplish the feat.

The Nets have not made it past the conference semifinals since 2003.