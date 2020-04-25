Redskins trade Trent Williams to 49ers after tumultuous year: 'The time has come to part ways'

Washington Redskins’ offensive tackle Trent Williams is moving on after getting traded on Day 3 of the NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was traded for a fifth-round pick this year and a third-round pick next year, ESPN reported.

TRENT WILLIAMS WOULD BE ‘FIRST TACKLE TAKEN’ IN THE NFL DRAFT, SHOULD BE USED AS TRADING TOOL, FORMER REDSKINS’ GM SAYS

Reports emerged Friday that the Minnesota Vikings were interested in a similar trade - offering a fourth-round pick this year instead and a contract extension - but that Williams “didn’t want to do it,” the NFL Network reported.

The Cleveland Browns were among the other teams interested in Williams but they did not make an offer. Part of the deal with the 49ers does not include a contract extension, although sources told ESPN that the two are expected to “restructure the last year” of his contract.

The trade comes as no surprise after the Redskins allowed Williams to seek a trade this offseason.

After sitting out last season following a cancer diagnosis and subsequent disagreement with franchise management, Williams made it clear that he was ready to move on from the Redskins.

“After 9 years with the Washington Redskins, 119 starts and 7 Pro-Bowls, the time has come to part ways,” Williams’ agent said in a statement. “Trent Williams is ready to get back to competing in the nfl and is glad to be a part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers.”

Williams appeared to be excited about the trade posting on Instagram stories asking: “Can somebody make me a San Fran edit.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Williams will likely replace veteran tackle Joe Staley who is expected to retire this year due to health concerns, ESPN reported, citing league sources

The Redskins drafted LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles after news of the trade broke.