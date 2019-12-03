Cincinnati Reds, Mike Moustakas agree to four-year deal: report

The Cincinnati Reds and infielder Mike Moustakas reportedly agreed to a four-year deal Monday.

The deal is worth $64 million, a source told the Associated Press. The Reds have not officially announced the signing.

TREINEN, SANCHEZ, RUSSELL, SÁNCHEZ BECOME FREE AGENTS

Moustakas was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers last season. He played in 143 games and batted .254 with a .845 OPS. Moustakas also hit 35 home runs and was an all-star.

The 31-year-old began the season at second base but was moved to third when Travis Shaw went into a slump. Moustakas, who was acquired by the Brewers from the Kansas City Royals in 2018, is expected to fill a hole left by Scooter Gennett. Gennett was injured last season and then was traded.

ICHIRO SUZUKI SHOWS OFF HITTING ABILITY, PITCHING SKILLS IN POST-RETIREMENT SANDLOT GAME

The Reds are hoping Moustakas can provide a jolt to the lineup, which had the fourth-fewest runs in the National League last season despite being in the hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati has not made the playoffs since the 2013 season when they lost in the National League Wild Card game to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Cincinnati has not had more than 80 wins since that season as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 2019, the Reds had 75 wins. It was the most since they were 76-86 in the 2014 season.