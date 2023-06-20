Reds fan catches foul ball in beer cup as Cincinnati moves into first place in NL Central

A Cincinnati Reds fan had the catch of a lifetime as the team took on the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

In the top of the first inning, Rockies batter Ryan McMahon squared off against Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson. McMahon fouled a ball off, and a fan at Great American Ballpark happened to have his beer in the right place at the right time.

A few fans missed catching the ball with their bare hands, but the ball splashed into one of the fan’s beer cup. The beer was still foaming at the top as he took a sip.

The Cincinnati fan then got to watch his team defeat Colorado in dramatic fashion.

Joey Votto, who returned from the injury listed, hit a go-ahead two-run single and a home run earlier in the game to help Cincinnati to a 5-4 win. Votto returned to the lineup after he had surgery to repair his left biceps and rotator cuff. He missed 10 months.

"Long time coming," he said. "Ever since I’ve watched them put it on each other, I was thinking about how badly I want that on me because it’s tied to a winning moment, and that’s exactly -- exactly -- what this team’s about.

"This is a different energy than I’ve experienced in years, maybe in my entire career, the way these guys think about themselves and how hard they play. I wanted to be a part of this, We are all a part of this."

As of Tuesday, the Reds had a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

