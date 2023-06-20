Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds
Published

Reds fan catches foul ball in beer cup as Cincinnati moves into first place in NL Central

The Reds beat the Rockies and moved into first place in the NL Central

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20 Video

A Cincinnati Reds fan had the catch of a lifetime as the team took on the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

In the top of the first inning, Rockies batter Ryan McMahon squared off against Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson. McMahon fouled a ball off, and a fan at Great American Ballpark happened to have his beer in the right place at the right time.

Brandon Williamson pitches

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

A few fans missed catching the ball with their bare hands, but the ball splashed into one of the fan’s beer cup. The beer was still foaming at the top as he took a sip.

The Cincinnati fan then got to watch his team defeat Colorado in dramatic fashion.

Joey Votto, who returned from the injury listed, hit a go-ahead two-run single and a home run earlier in the game to help Cincinnati to a 5-4 win. Votto returned to the lineup after he had surgery to repair his left biceps and rotator cuff. He missed 10 months.

A Cincinnati Reds hat

A Cincinnati Reds baseball cap in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Aug. 27, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

"Long time coming," he said. "Ever since I’ve watched them put it on each other, I was thinking about how badly I want that on me because it’s tied to a winning moment, and that’s exactly -- exactly -- what this team’s about. 

"This is a different energy than I’ve experienced in years, maybe in my entire career, the way these guys think about themselves and how hard they play. I wanted to be a part of this, We are all a part of this."

Joey Votto with the viking hat

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Cincinnati Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

As of Tuesday, the Reds had a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.