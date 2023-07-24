Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds
Published

Reds' Elly De La Cruz enters Barry Bonds territory with home run vs Diamondbacks

De La Cruz has been extremely valuable to the Reds

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Elly De La Cruz burst onto the scene for the Cincinnati Reds becoming a fan favorite and helping the team contend for a title in the National League Central division this season.

On Sunday, De La Cruz launched the fifth home run of his career to go along with his 17 stolen bases. De La Cruz has managed to accomplish at least five home runs and at least 15 stolen bases in 40 games this season. He entered an exclusive club with the dinger.

Elly De La Cruz jogs to first

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz jogs to the dugout after he was caught stealing second base by San Francisco Giants shortstop Casey Schmitt during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

De La Cruz tied Barry Bonds for the second-fewest games needed to reach at least five homers and 15 stolen bases since 1900, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Gary Redus did it in 27 games with the Reds between the 1982 and 1983 seasons.

The infielder had been in a bit of a slump going into the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. His homer helped the team win 7-3.

Elly De La Cruz home run

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz watches his solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

"Elly started it off, he kind of set the tone," said Nick Senzel, who also hit a home run in the win. "I just tried to take a good at-bat and build on what Elly did to start us off."

Cincinnati moved to 55-46 on the season and sit only a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the lead in the Central.

Elly De La Cruz scores

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz scores a run on a groundout by Jake Fraley during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Reds and Brewers began a three-game series on Monday. Cincinnati is on the road for its next 10 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

