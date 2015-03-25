Red Bulls sign GK Hartman

Red Bull New York announced Friday that it has signed goalkeeper Kevin Hartman.

Hartman, a two-time MLS Cup winning goalkeeper, will also serve as a Goalkeeping Development Manager where he will work with the club's young goalkeepers and academy players.

"We would like to welcome Kevin to the Red Bulls," said Red Bulls General Manager Andy Roxburgh. "As one of MLS' most successful goalkeepers of all time, Kevin brings a wealth of playing experience and the knowledge of what it takes to be successful at the highest level. That's why we are delighted that Kevin will pass on that knowledge to our next generation of goalkeepers in the role of Goalkeeping Development Manager, while also giving us another quality goalkeeping option as part of our first team roster."

Hartman is the only player in league history to play and start over 400 MLS regular season matches. The 38-year-old has divided his career across stints with the Los Angeles Galaxy, Kansas City Wizards and FC Dallas.