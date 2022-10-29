Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Antonio Spurs
Published

Recently released guard Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to women: Report

The Spurs released the 19-year-old 2021 first round pick on Friday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The San Antonio Spurs released 2021 first-round pick Joshua Primo on Friday, with the guard citing "previous trauma [he] suffered" playing a role in him being waived.

However, it turns out the release stems from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 11, 2022, at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 11, 2022, at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.  (Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE )

Primo is just 19 years old, and the team said they hoped "in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua."

ESPN also notes that his young talent does intrigue lots of teams, but they do want the full story before committing to the unknown.

Primo was drafted by the Spurs out of the University of Alabama, where he averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 30 games. The Spurs had picked up Primo’s third-year option for the 2023-2024 season just two weeks ago, which guarantees the guard $4.3 million.

Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 22, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

SPURS WAIVE 2021 FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICK, GUARD CITES ‘PREVIOUS TRAUMA’

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo said in a statement to ESPN. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs drives into Collin Sexton #2 of the Utah Jazz during a game at Vivint Arena on Oct. 11, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

Joshua Primo #11 of the San Antonio Spurs drives into Collin Sexton #2 of the Utah Jazz during a game at Vivint Arena on Oct. 11, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah.  (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his rookie season, Primo appeared in 50 games, averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.  

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.