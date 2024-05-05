Rays' Ryan Pepiot struck with 7th hardest-hit ball in MLB this season, forced to leave game

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte smoked the seventh hardest-hit ball in MLB this season, but unfortunately, it hit Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot, and he had to come out of the game.

During the second inning, Marte found the barrel on Pepiot’s 89 mph slider and sent it flying right back to where it came from. Luckily, though, it was a low line drive, but it smashed off his leg and redirected from going up the middle to third base.

Everyone for the Mets was safe as Marte reached first to load the bases. But no one was focused on the situation – only that Pepiot was all right.

A Rays trainer came out immediately to check on Pepiot, who was walking with a limp around the mound after he got up off the grass.

It looked like he was simply trying to walk it off, so there was a possibility he might stay in the game.

But after two warm-up pitches, Pepiot walked off the field on his own power in the top of the third and his day was officially done.

Pepiot’s final line was two innings of work with three hits, three earned runs, three strikeouts and a walk.

The Rays diagnosed Pepiot with a left leg contusion after X-rays initially came back negative.

Pepiot has pitched well for the Rays in his first season with the team after pitching 17 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers between 2022 and 2023. He had a 3.12 ERA over six starts (34.2 innings) entering Sunday.

Pepiot is now considered day-to-day, and the Rays will certainly hope he can get back on the field for his next scheduled start.

