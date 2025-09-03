Ravens' Ronnie Stanley touts importance of Week 1 matchup against Bills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens will open up the 2025 season on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in a rematch of their divisional round playoff game from January.

The Bills escaped with a 27-25 victory to advance to the AFC Championship Game – only to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, which seems to be the theme for AFC teams over the last five years.

Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection, expressed just how important the matchup against the Bills is.

"That team sent us home out of the playoffs, so I don't think it's just (like) going into a normal game, per se. We're very unhappy with the result last time we were there, and a lot of us will give anything to leave there with a ‘W,’" he told reporters.

In the Ravens’ loss to the Bills, tight end Mark Andrews took the brunt of the criticism for two crucial mistakes. He had a fourth-quarter fumble that resulted in a Bills field goal and dropped a pass on a two-point conversion.

Stanley said he knew Andrews wasn’t going to let a bad game affect him too much.

"Every game is going to be important to (Mark Andrews). I know the type of competitor Mark is, and he's not going to let one moment (or) one bad thing (that) happen to set him back. He's a true warrior," he said. "He's going to push forward through those moments, and I know he's excited to prove (to) himself and everyone else that he's still that guy."

The Ravens were 12-5 last season and won the AFC North.