Ravens likely without MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with season on the line vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens are in must-win mode for the remainder of the season if they wish to make the playoffs, but it’s likely their star quarterback won’t be able to help them achieve that goal.

Lamar Jackson was listed as doubtful on the Ravens' injury report for their game against the Green Bay Packers this Saturday after suffering a back injury that knocked him out of the contest against the New England Patriots in Week 16.

Jackson hasn’t practiced all week for Baltimore, and it couldn’t be worse timing considering the playoff implications the team faces in the final two weeks.

The Ravens, 7-8 on the year, cannot lose their last two games, or they will miss the playoffs. They have made it in each of the last three seasons as well as six of the past seven.

But it appears head coach John Harbaugh and the rest of the organization will have to lean on Tyler "Snoop" Huntley once more, as Jackson’s backup is likely to be thrust into this critical situation as the team’s starting quarterback.

Huntley took over for Jackson when he was injured in the second quarter last Sunday in the 28-24 loss, when the Patriots stormed back in the fourth quarter to clinch their own playoff berth.

Huntley was 9-of-10 passing, but only for 65 yards as he failed to keep drives going with what some fans believed was questionable play-calling, considering running back Derrick Henry was rarely used in the quarter despite his second touchdown early on putting the Ravens up by 11. Henry finished the game with 128 yards on 18 carries.

Huntley spoke to reporters earlier this week, where he understood the stakes.

"A lot of our games have been must-win, and every week we must win, so we have to focus on going 1-0 this week," Huntley said, via ESPN. "If we’re doing everything that we need to do, we’ll get that."

Henry also believes in Huntley.

"He goes out like he’s the starter," the star back said. "He practices that way, and he prepares that way. So yes, if Snoop is going to go out there, he’s going to roll and do what he has to do."

Huntley, who has 15 career starts under his NFL belt, one coming earlier this season for Baltimore, has gone 6-9 in games where he needs to start for either the Ravens or Miami Dolphins, who he played for in 2024. He is 1-0 this season in a spot start for Jackson, which came against the Chicago Bears on the road.

It will be another road start for Huntley, but in a very hostile Lambeau Field environment on Saturday night. The Packers are also looking to secure a playoff spot at 9-5-1 on the year.

