Ravens' Lamar Jackson tests positive for coronavirus: report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, as the team has seen several players contract the illness over the last week.

The NFL Network first reported Jackson’s positive test Thursday night.

The Ravens’ recent outbreak forced the NFL to push back their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers set for primetime on Thanksgiving to Sunday afternoon.

The team had placed linebacker Pernell McPhee, running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVD-19 list earlier in the week. The list is reserved for players who either tested positive for the illness or came into close contact with someone who did.

The Ravens reportedly disciplined a member of the coaching staff for not obeying league protocols.

“We appreciate the NFL for its diligence in working closely with us to ensure the well-being of players, coaches and staff from both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers organizations,” the Ravens said in a statement.

“Protecting the health and safety of each team, in addition to our communities at large, is of utmost importance. We will continue to follow guidance from the NFL and its medical experts, as we focus on safely resuming preparations for Sunday’s game.”

Robert Griffin III is Jackson’s backup and will likely be the starter if the game is played on Sunday and if Jackson is unable to play.

The Steelers have had to deal with opponents testing positive earlier in the season. The Tennessee Titans dealt with an outbreak and forced the NFL to shuffle the teams’ matchup.

Jackson is the latest star to reportedly test positive for COVID-19. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett also tested positive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.