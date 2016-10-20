Ravens-Jets Capsule

BALTIMORE (3-3) at NEW YORK JETS (1-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Baltimore 2-3-1, New York 1-4-1

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 8-1

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Jets 19-3, Nov. 24, 2013

LAST WEEK - Ravens lost to Giants 27-23; Jets lost to Cardinals 28-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 18, Jets No. 29

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (18), PASS (16)

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (1), PASS (9)

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (26), RUSH (21), PASS (21)

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (6), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Baltimore looking to snap three-game losing streak after opening season with three wins, while New York on four-game skid. ... Ravens playing at MetLife Stadium for second straight week after losing to Giants last week. ... Ravens have won eight straight meetings since Jets won initial matchup in 1997. ... Coach John Harbaugh needs one win to pass Brian Billick (80) for most regular-season victories in Ravens history. Holds overall mark, including playoffs, with 90. ... QB Joe Flacco missed practice Wednesday with right shoulder injury, but expects to play. Has won previous three starts vs. Jets. He's thrown 151 consecutive passes without INT, third-best streak in Ravens history behind Steve McNair (162, 2006) and Eric Zeier (175, 1997-98). ... In last three games, RB Terrance West has rushed for 295 yards, fourth-best mark in NFL during that span, and three TDs. ... WR Steve Smith Sr. uncertain to play after missing last week with sprained ankle. Smith needs 12 catches to reach 1,000 for career. ... Marty Mornhinweg, elevated to offensive coordinator on Oct. 10, served in same role for Jets from 2013-14 on Rex Ryan's staff. ... Several starters nursing injuries, including LB C.J. Mosley (thigh), KR Devin Hester (thigh), LB Elvis Dumervil (foot), G Marshal Yanda (shoulder), OLB Terrell Suggs (arm) and CB Jimmy Smith (concussion). ... Baltimore had three takeaways vs. Giants, but lost for second time in team history when it had at least plus-3 turnover differential. ... K Justin Tucker perfect this season, going 15 for 15 on field-goal attempts and making all eight extra points. ... Jets will host more than 70 former players, including Joe Namath, Joe Klecko and Emerson Boozer, for ''Legends Homecoming Weekend,'' and will hold pregame tribute to former DL Dennis Byrd, who was killed in car accident last weekend in Oklahoma. He was 50. ... Jets starting Geno Smith at QB and benching Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw five TDs and NFL-leading 11 INTs in first six games. Smith last started in 2014 season finale at Miami, where he threw for 358 yards and three TDs while compiling perfect 158.3 quarterback rating in 37-14 win. ... Since entering NFL in 2008, RB Matt Forte has 13,171 yards from scrimmage - 8,962 yards rushing, 4,209 yards receiving - most in league during that span. Needs one TD catch to join Marshall Faulk, Marcus Allen, Thurman Thomas and Herschel Walker as only players with 8,000 yards rushing, 4,000 yards receiving and 20 TD receptions. ... WR Quincy Enunwa leads team with 30 receptions. ... Jets rank last in NFL in scoring with 15.8 points per game and red-zone offense with eight TDs in 22 trips inside opponents' 20-yard line (36.4 percent). ... LB David Harris (hamstring) saw streak of 121 consecutive games played end vs. Arizona. ... Jets have just four takeaways, tied for 31st in league. ... Fantasy Tip: Jets WR Brandon Marshall has 11 TD catches at home in 10 games since start of last season, tied with Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown for most in NFL. He's caught at least one pass in 150 straight games, second-best active streak to Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald (185).

---

AP NFL websites: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL