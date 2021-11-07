Ravens come back from 14-point deficits twice to stun Vikings, soar atop AFC

Justin Tucker and game-winning field goals go together like peanut butter and jelly.

The Baltimore Ravens needed Tucker’s leg in overtime to defeat the Minnesota Vikings. The veteran kicker nailed a 36-yard field goal to give Baltimore the 34-31 win Sunday. It was his second field-goal of the game and his second game-winner of the season.

Baltimore needed a big effort to come back from 14 points down twice in the game.

Minnesota led 17-3 after a 36-yard field goal by Greg Joseph with 1:29 left before halftime. Minnesota went into the half up 17-10. The Vikings went back up 14 in the third quarter, thanks to a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown by Kene Nwangwu.

Lamar Jackson led the comeback from there in the second half. It started with a 1-yard pass to Patrick Ricard for a touchdown in the third, a 5-yard touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay in the fourth and ended with a Le’Veon Bell 1-yard touchdown run to go up 31-24.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tied the game with a 1-yard pass to Adam Thielen with 1:05 to go in the game, pushing the game into overtime, where Tucker nailed the winning kick.

Jackson finished 27-for-41 for 266 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also led the team with 120 rushing yards on 21 carries. Marquise Brown had a game-high nine catches for 116 yards.

Camryn Bynum and Anthony Barr each had interceptions for the Vikings.

Cousins was 17-for-28 for 187 yards and two touchdowns, one to Thielen and the other to Justin Jefferson. Cousins also had a rushing touchdown. Dalvin Cook ran for 110 yards on 17 carries.

Jefferson led Minnesota with three catches for 69 yards.

With the win, Baltimore becomes one of the top teams in the AFC. The Ravens are 6-2 and join the Tennessee Titans as a possible top seed if the regular season were to end today.

The Vikings fall to 3-5 and are on a bit of a skid after a loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend.