Packers fan harassed by man at Eagles playoff game accused of wanting to go viral: ‘He knew this would happen’

A Green Bay Packers fan that shared a video of his fiancée getting berated by a Philadelphia Eagles fan during the NFC wild-card game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday has now found himself at the center of controversy over accusations that he sought out the interaction in order to record content for social media.

Alexander Basara and his fiancée, Ally Keller, attended Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, but their experience supporting their team was soured when an Eagles’ fan, identified as Ryan Caldwell, lashed out at Keller and Basara in a vile tirade.

Caldwell was heard calling the woman an "ugly dumb c---" while Basara recorded the interaction. He also taunted Basara with other disgusting gestures as he attempted to defend Keller.

The interaction led Caldwell to being fired from his job at a New Jersey consulting firm. He was also reportedly banned from attending games at Lincoln Financial Field.

Social media praised the move by Caldwell’s former employer and sympathized with Basara and Keller. However, as the story continued to unfold this week, several people on social media began to accuse Basara of seeking out such an interaction in order to record content.

In a GoFundMe campaign set up by Basara, he asks supporters to help send him to the game.

"If you didn't know, I'm born and raised in PA, and actually 1 hour from the Eagles stadium. So I ask of you, the fans... send me to Philly. Send me into the belly of the beast. I've done it multiple times repping the Packers proud, and I am fully ready to do it again," he wrote.

"I've been cursed at, stuff thrown at me, and even my first ever cheesehead ripped off my head and thrown into a fire bin while supporting my team in Philly. But I'm sure as hell not scared to do it again."

According to Basara’s account on X, he describes himself as a "daily Packers content creator" and runs a YouTube account.

In response to the video and GoFundMe campaign, social media users called Basara out.

"Influencers do things on purpose to go viral," former 'America's Next Top Model' winner Adrianne Curry said in a post on X. "He knew this would happen so allowed his girl to be a piñata for aggressive drunk men at a sporting event to film....all to go viral for clicks and likes. Read the last paragraph."

Basara responded to Curry’s post denying the allegation, saying he was vlogging a normal game day experience.

"You should maybe try and not speak on things you have no idea about. I was there and making a NORMAL GameDay vlog, just as I did in Green Bay last month. I wanted to showcase the NORMAL banter of Eagles fans, which 99% of the time, we got," his post read. "Then this guy wouldn't stop, and it only got worse and worse. Way to defend a PoS for whatever your point here is…"

The two exchanged in a back-and-forth, and Basara accused Curry of "victim blaming."

However, Curry was not alone.

"Grow up bro YOU KNEW what it was going to be like," one person wrote on X.

"You’re a packers ‘Content Creator’ who went into the stadium with a full body cam. Me thinks you were looking for something like this to happen," another posted. "Your wife didn’t deserve this and didn’t deserve not being stuck up for either."

Basara denied the accusation on social media. He did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.