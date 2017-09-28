Rams RB Todd Gurley named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

It's been a great start to the 2017 season for Todd Gurley II.

The Rams running back leads the NFC in yards from scrimmage with 381 and is tied for the NFL lead with six scores.

For this, Gurley was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

It's the first such award of Gurley's three-year NFL career.

Gurley, who rushed for 895 yards and 6 TDs last season, helped the Rams defeat the 49ers 41-39 last week after a 149-yard, 3-touchdown performance.