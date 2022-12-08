Rams' Bobby Wagner avoids charges for hit on protester

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner made an impact in the team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers in October, when he leveled a protester who ran into the field at Levi's Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Santa Clara Police Department told TMZ Sports that officials did not intend to file charges with the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office.

Alexander Taylor, an animal rights activist who was trying to draw attention to a specific case involving Direct Action Everywhere and a "rescue" of piglets from Circle Four Farms owned by Smithfield Foods, filed a police report claiming assault and that he suffered a concussion during the incident. Taylor was one of the protesters holding a pink smoke bomb when he rushed onto the field.

The Santa Clara Police Department said Taylor was cited for running onto the field at Levi’s Stadium.

Wagner spoke about the incident at practice two days after the game.

"Everybody kind of told me, but it is what it is. I don’t know, it’s behind me," Wagner said at the time. "I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him and the people that was … we don’t know what that is, and you just got to do what you got to do."

Wagner did not receive any discipline from the league over the hit.

The 32-year-old linebacker is about to wrap up his first season with the Rams. He has 97 tackles and five sacks this season.