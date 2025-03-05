Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders star hopes Aaron Rodgers plays in Las Vegas in 2025

The Jets are set to release Rodgers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Will Aaron Rodgers play football next season? | Breakfast Ball Video

Will Aaron Rodgers play football next season? | Breakfast Ball

Aaron Rodgers was reportedly interested in playing a 3rd season with the New York Jets, but amicably split with the team once they said they were going in a different direction. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth ask where Rodgers wil...

Aaron Rodgers will hit free agency this offseason, and there seems to be a handful of teams that could be interested in his services as he will turn 42 toward the end of the 2025 season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby became the first player to speak up about wanting the four-time MVP on his team. He said on his podcast he thinks Rodgers could bounce back once he is back to full strength. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles at the start of the 2023 season.

Aaron Rodgers warms up

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 29, 2024. (Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images)

"First year after an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do," Crosby said. "I think with all the doubt, all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, ‘Oh, he needs to retire,’ things like that, he’s getting cut by the Jets, I think he’s going to come back and have a — I know he’s 42 or 41, but I think he’s going to have a big year this year, and I hope it’s in our town."

Rodgers and the Jets were 5-12 despite the veteran having notable weapons around him in Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and eventually Davante Adams. He had 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes – better numbers than his final year with the Green Bay Packers.

Maxx Crosby and Pete Carroll

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, and coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Las Vegas on Jan. 27, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Rodgers failed to find the right rhythm on the offense, and with a new regime in place, the team announced it will release him.

The Raiders could use a quarterback after starting three different ones during the 2024 season. Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder were only able to go 4-13 and finish last in the AFC West. 

Maxx Crosby runs

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, #98, warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior go a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 29, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

The Raiders have not made the playoffs since the 2021 season – when Derek Carr was under center.

