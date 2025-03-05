Raiders star hopes Aaron Rodgers plays in Las Vegas in 2025

Aaron Rodgers will hit free agency this offseason, and there seems to be a handful of teams that could be interested in his services as he will turn 42 toward the end of the 2025 season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby became the first player to speak up about wanting the four-time MVP on his team. He said on his podcast he thinks Rodgers could bounce back once he is back to full strength. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles at the start of the 2023 season.

"First year after an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do," Crosby said. "I think with all the doubt, all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, ‘Oh, he needs to retire,’ things like that, he’s getting cut by the Jets, I think he’s going to come back and have a — I know he’s 42 or 41, but I think he’s going to have a big year this year, and I hope it’s in our town."

Rodgers and the Jets were 5-12 despite the veteran having notable weapons around him in Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and eventually Davante Adams. He had 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes – better numbers than his final year with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers failed to find the right rhythm on the offense, and with a new regime in place, the team announced it will release him.

The Raiders could use a quarterback after starting three different ones during the 2024 season. Gardner Minshew II, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder were only able to go 4-13 and finish last in the AFC West.

The Raiders have not made the playoffs since the 2021 season – when Derek Carr was under center.