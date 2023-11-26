Raiders' Roderic Teamer arrested before crucial matchup vs Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night, just hours before the team was to face the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West matchup.

Teamer, a reserve defensive back who has appeared in six games this season, was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and speeding in Las Vegas, according to officials. He was released from custody Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Roderic Teamer last night," the Raiders said in a statement. "The club is in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Teamer, 26, had just been activated off of the injured reserve before the arrest.

He was an undrafted free agent out of Tulane when he joined the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. He played in seven games and had an interception and 40 tackles.

PATRIOTS' CHASE RYLAND BRUTALLY MISSES GAME-TYING FIELD GOAL AS DISASTROUS SEASON CONTINUES

He was suspended by the NFL in 2020 for four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, and he didn’t make an appearance in a game for any team.

In 2021, he first signed with the Indianapolis Colts before he joined the Raiders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s appeared in 40 games and recorded 103 tackles and one interception. He played 43 games for the Green Wave in college and had three career interceptions along with 198 tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.