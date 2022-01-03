Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders' Nate Hobbs arrested for DUI in Las Vegas in latest mark on team's tumultuous season

Hobbs was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2021 draft

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs was arrested in Las Vegas for DUI early Monday, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police said officers responded to a call about a driver asleep inside a vehicle at around 4:09 a.m. local. Police said responding officers made contact with the driver and identified the man as Hobbs. He was given a field sobriety test and failed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryce Perkins #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass against Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at SoFi Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California. 

Bryce Perkins #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass against Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at SoFi Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Inglewood, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI, police said.

Hobbs’ attorneys questioned the police statement.

"The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law," David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld said.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia addressed Hobbs’ arrest in his media availability.

"We're just trying to collect as much information as we possibly can on what exactly happened and what the situation is and where he's at with that," Bisaccia said.

ANTONIO BROWN'S MENTAL HEALTH IS NO JOKE

Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders in action against Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Raiders 23-16.

Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders in action against Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 07, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Raiders 23-16. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

He added the team has yet to determine Hobbs’ status moving forward.

The arrest came hours after Las Vegas defeated the Indianapolis Colts to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Las Vegas selected Hobbs in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. The rookie played collegiate ball at Illinois. He played in 15 games, starting nine and recording one interception and 67 tackles.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Hobbs’ arrest is the latest in a tumultuous season for the Raiders.

The Raiders cut Henry Ruggs III after he was involved in a fiery DUI crash in Las Vegas that left one person dead. The team cut Damon Arnette after he was accused of crashing four rental cars and then posted a video threatening to kill someone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Las Vegas parted ways with coach Jon Gruden after racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails were revealed in various reports.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com