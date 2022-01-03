Raiders' Nate Hobbs arrested for DUI in Las Vegas in latest mark on team's tumultuous season

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs was arrested in Las Vegas for DUI early Monday, police said.

Las Vegas Metro police said officers responded to a call about a driver asleep inside a vehicle at around 4:09 a.m. local. Police said responding officers made contact with the driver and identified the man as Hobbs. He was given a field sobriety test and failed.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for DUI, police said.

Hobbs’ attorneys questioned the police statement.

"The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law," David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld said.

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia addressed Hobbs’ arrest in his media availability.

"We're just trying to collect as much information as we possibly can on what exactly happened and what the situation is and where he's at with that," Bisaccia said.

He added the team has yet to determine Hobbs’ status moving forward.

The arrest came hours after Las Vegas defeated the Indianapolis Colts to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Las Vegas selected Hobbs in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. The rookie played collegiate ball at Illinois. He played in 15 games, starting nine and recording one interception and 67 tackles.

Hobbs’ arrest is the latest in a tumultuous season for the Raiders.

The Raiders cut Henry Ruggs III after he was involved in a fiery DUI crash in Las Vegas that left one person dead. The team cut Damon Arnette after he was accused of crashing four rental cars and then posted a video threatening to kill someone.

Las Vegas parted ways with coach Jon Gruden after racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails were revealed in various reports.