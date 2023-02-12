Raiders expected to release Derek Carr, who won't approve any trade: report

Derek Carr has made his decision, telling the Las Vegas Raiders that he doesn’t want to be traded anywhere.

In turn, the Raiders will release Carr, making him a top free agent quarterback this offseason, per NFL Network.

The reason Carr is allowed to force the Raiders’ hand here is due to the no-trade clause that’s in his contract. Carr would have to sign off on any trade the Raiders made.

Las Vegas did, however, grant Carr permission to speak with teams that would be interested in his services for next season. That prompted a visit with the New Orleans Saints recently, but nothing materialized there.

The Raiders already made it known that Carr would not be in their future plans for next season and beyond.

He was set to be a $34.8 million cap hit for next season but cutting him would save the Raiders $29.25 million they could use to make other moves.

Now, Carr will be allowed to talk to any team he wants without permission as a free agent. And there are a few out there, like the New York Jets, Houston Texans and more, that are expected to add new signal callers either through free agency or the NFL Draft in April.

Carr, who turns 32 in March, had a down year in Las Vegas under new head coach Josh McDaniels, throwing for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

In the previous season, Carr almost hit the 5,000-yard mark, throwing for 4,804 with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as the Raiders reached the playoffs.