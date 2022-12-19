Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pussy Riot members detained in Qatar for trying to storm World Cup field: report

Argentina played France in the World Cup final

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Members of Pussy Riot, a Russian punk rock band known for political stunts to draw attention to societal issues, was detained in Qatar after trying to storm the field at the World Cup on Sunday, activists say.

The band members were looking to protest against Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, the imprisonment of Russian political activist Alexei Navalny and the oppression of women in Iran that have sparked protests throughout the Islamic Republic, according to Reuters.

Members of Pussy Riot wear T-Shirts in support of Iranian women during the match between Iran and United States of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar November 29, 2022. 

Members of Pussy Riot wear T-Shirts in support of Iranian women during the match between Iran and United States of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar November 29, 2022.  (Cinema for Peace Foundation/Handout via REUTERS )

Nika Nikulshina, an associate of the group, and Peter Verzilov, who is from Ukraine, were detained before they could get onto the field at Lusail Stadium, the Cinema for Peace Foundation told Reuters.

"When I texted with Peter he was in police detention," Jaka Bizilj, the founder of the organization, told the outlet.

Members of Pussy Riot wear T-Shirts with names of women believed to have been killed during unrest in Iran during the match between Iran and United States of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar Nov. 29, 2022.  

Members of Pussy Riot wear T-Shirts with names of women believed to have been killed during unrest in Iran during the match between Iran and United States of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha, Qatar Nov. 29, 2022.   (Cinema for Peace Foundation/Handout via REUTERS )

Pussy Riot and the Cinema for Peace Foundation teamed up back on Nov. 30 to show support for Iranian protesters who have been detained and some sentenced to death for demonstrations against the regime. Members of the group wore a shirt that read, "Woman, Life, Freedom."

Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police. The protests have morphed into one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian theocracy installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Members of the group Pussy Riot attend an interview with Reuters in Doha, Qatar Nov. 30, 2022. 

Members of the group Pussy Riot attend an interview with Reuters in Doha, Qatar Nov. 30, 2022.  (REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

Recently, state media reported that Iranian authorities detained award-winning actress Taraneh Alidoosti for expressing solidarity with the first man recently executive for crimes allegedly committed during the protest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

