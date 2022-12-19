Pussy Riot members detained in Qatar for trying to storm World Cup field: report

Members of Pussy Riot, a Russian punk rock band known for political stunts to draw attention to societal issues, was detained in Qatar after trying to storm the field at the World Cup on Sunday, activists say.

The band members were looking to protest against Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, the imprisonment of Russian political activist Alexei Navalny and the oppression of women in Iran that have sparked protests throughout the Islamic Republic, according to Reuters.

Nika Nikulshina, an associate of the group, and Peter Verzilov, who is from Ukraine, were detained before they could get onto the field at Lusail Stadium, the Cinema for Peace Foundation told Reuters.

"When I texted with Peter he was in police detention," Jaka Bizilj, the founder of the organization, told the outlet.

Pussy Riot and the Cinema for Peace Foundation teamed up back on Nov. 30 to show support for Iranian protesters who have been detained and some sentenced to death for demonstrations against the regime. Members of the group wore a shirt that read, "Woman, Life, Freedom."

Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police. The protests have morphed into one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian theocracy installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Recently, state media reported that Iranian authorities detained award-winning actress Taraneh Alidoosti for expressing solidarity with the first man recently executive for crimes allegedly committed during the protest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.