Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Purdue Boilermakers
Published

Purdue, Arizona to feature quarterback brothers

Jack and Will Plummer will be starting for their respective teams

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Saturday’s slate of college football games will feature a pair of brothers under center for two schools.

Jack Plummer will lead Purdue against Oregon State to start the Boilermakers’ season, while his younger brother Will Plummer is set to start for Arizona when the Wildcats play BYU at home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gold and Black, the Purdue-centric website, noted the Plummer brothers will be starting in Week 1.

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer throws against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Indiana, Nov. 2, 2019. 

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer throws against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Indiana, Nov. 2, 2019.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Jack Plummer is entering his junior season. He started the final three games of the 2020 season for Purdue. He finished the year 88-for-124 with 938 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He played seven games as a freshman and had 1,603 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

MICHIGAN'S HASSAN HASKINS EAGER TO HAVE FANS BACK IN THE STADIUM

Purdue was 2-4 in the 2020 coronavirus-impacted shortened season.

Will Plummer played in three games for Arizona in 2020. He was 43-for-80 with 388 passing yards. He did not have a touchdown pass in any of those games.

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer throws a pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Arizona Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer throws a pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Arizona Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both players were standouts at Gilbert High School in Arizona before jumping to the collegiate level. Jack Plummer was ranked as the No. 30 quarterback in the nation by ESPN before going to Purdue. Will Plummer racked up more than 6,800 passing yards and 58 touchdowns during his high school career.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com