PSV crushes NAC in Breda

PSV earned an emphatic win at the Rat Verlegh Stadion on Saturday, crushing NAC, 6-1.

Jeremain Lens bagged a brace for PSV inside the opening 17 minutes, while Jordy Buijs was able to keep NAC in the match a goal in the 18th minute.

But it was all PSV from there on as Georgino Wijnaldum and Mathias Zanka Jorgensen added a goal apiece before the close of the first half.

Luciano Narsingh extended PSV's lead in the 56th minute while Jurgen Locadia wrapped up the rout four minutes from time.

PSV moves back to the top of the table with 40 points on the season. The club sits level on points with Twente, but PSV maintains top spot with a substantial edge in goal differential.

NAC remains in the relegation zone with just 14 points through 18 matches.

Elsewhere in the Eredivisie on Saturday, Den Haag made the most of Kevin Conboy's early sending off by riding Jens Toornstra's brace to a 2-0 defeat of NEC, Alfred Finnbogason scored the game-winner in Heerenveen's 2-1 defeat of Vitesse, and Samuel Armenteros and Youness Mokhtar exchanged goals in a 1-1 draw between Heracles and Zwolle.