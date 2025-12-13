Trump returns to Army-Navy showdown as Syria ambush kills 2 US soldiers, interpreter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump arrived at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Saturday for the 126th installment of the Army-Navy game, hours after officials said two U.S. Army soldiers and a U.S. interpreter were killed in an ambush attack in Syria.

The president called out the attack in a Truth Social post shared just an hour before kickoff.

"We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well," Trump said. "This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Saturday marks Trump's seventh appearance at the game, attending each year from 2016 to 2020, as well as last year's affair. The 2016 game was also the last time the game was played in Baltimore, where Army won 21-17 to break Navy's 14-game winning streak over the Black Knights.

"Getting ready to land at Fort McHenry for my short drive to the Army-Navy Game. Everyone is asking who am I supporting, Army or Navy? My answer is: "You must be joking if you think I’m going to give you that answer!" Trump later posted on Truth Social.

Trump tossed the coin at midfield after the national anthem, shaking hands with players.

Last year's game was in Landover, Maryland, at Northwest Stadium, the home of the Washington Commanders. Trump attended the game with Vice President J.D. Vance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Elon Musk, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Daniel Penny, who was acquitted of charges in the death of Jordan Neely.

CHICAGO RADIO HOST RIPS CUBS PLAYER FOR TURNING POINT EVENT ATTENDANCE, LIKENS IT TO 'NAZI-ADJACENT PEP RALLY'

Last year, Army won the AAC for the first conference title in the program's storied history. The Black Knights were in the Top 25 before losing 31-13 to Navy. This year is a chance for Army to seek redemption.

This game will determine the winner of the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, which goes to the winner of the annual round-robin competition of Army, Navy, and Air Force. Navy won it last year by sweeping the other two academies, marking the first time a team has won the trophy since 2017.

If all three teams go 1-1 against each other, the previous year's winner retains the trophy, but both Army and Navy scored narrow wins over Air Force this season, making this week's game a winner-take-all matchup.

Army has not defeated an AP-ranked Navy team since 1955. The Midshipmen were in the College Football Playoff rankings — but not the AP Top 25 — when they lost to Army in 2016. Navy is currently ranked 22nd in the AP poll but is not ranked by the CFP committee.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams have secured bowl bids — the Black Knights (6-5) to the Fenway Bowl and the 9-2 Midshipmen to the Liberty Bowl.

Navy finished tied for first in the AAC, missing out on the league title game because of tiebreakers. Tulane won the conference title game and earned a bid to the College Football Playoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.