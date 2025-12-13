Chicago radio host rips Cubs player for Turning Point event attendance, likens it to 'Nazi-adjacent pep rally'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Cubs outfielder Matt Shaw will be among numerous speakers at Turning Point USA's "America Fest" next weekend in Phoenix.

Shaw attended Charlie Kirk’s funeral, which stirred controversy, as he left his team during a postseason push to attend. He also was scratched from the Cubs’ lineup on Sept. 10, the day Kirk was assassinated.

Upon hearing Shaw would attend next week’s event, longtime Chicago radio host Dan Bernstein implored Shaw to "own it" and "embrace it." However, Bernstein added he did not want Shaw to "give [him] any of that bulls--t" about faith or being Kirk’s friend before taking shots at Turning Point and other conservative figures slated to be at the event.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Matt Shaw is telling you something," Bernstein said on his podcast. "I don’t want to hear any mealy-mouthed explanations when he’s asked about it. I don’t want him to say, ‘Oh, well, I’m just his friend, or this is just because of my faith.’ Don’t give me any of that bulls--t. Own it. Own it. That’s all I ask. Embrace it. Be proud of it, Matt Shaw. That’s all I ask, is don’t try to say this isn’t what this is..

"If you want to go to a gathering that tells me clearly that you are proud to be among hatemongers, homophobes, fascists, racists, flag-waving proud racists. If these are your people and this is your thing, and you want to be at this proudly Nazi-adjacent pep rally, go ahead. Go ahead. Have a day, man. Have a week. Whatever blows your hair back," Bernstein added.

NYC RADIO HOST RIPS METS OWNER STEVE COHEN AFTER HOMEGROWN STAR LEAVES: 'SOLD US A BILL OF GOODS'

"And if you have been given permission to associate the Cubs brand, all things Chicago Cubs, with this lineup of horrible, horrible people, all standing proudly on the wrong side of history. Go ahead. Just don’t pretend you’re not. Don’t try to ameliorate it. Don’t try to soften it. Stick that chin out like it is in the picture, you and your Cubby Blue, and own it."

Shaw and Kirk, a Cubs fan, lived in the same apartment complex at one point, and he defended his decision to attend the funeral.

"My connection with Charlie was through our [Christian] faith," Shaw said at the time, per the Chicago Sun-Times . "And that’s something that drives me every day, the reason why I’m able to do what I do every day, and that’s something I’m extremely thankful for. I know without my faith and without the many blessings I’ve been given in my life, that I wouldn’t be here, be able to talk to you guys, able to help this team eventually go and win championships. That’s something I feel really, really blessed about, so whatever backlash comes is OK. I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant to be happened."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other speakers include Vice President J.D. Vance, Fox News Channel's Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld, Erika Kirk, Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr., Riley Gaines, and many others.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.