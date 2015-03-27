Price, Armour III tied for lead in Iowa

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nick Price once again topped the leaderboard late on a Saturday afternoon in the Principal Charity Classic.

The trick will be to turn Saturday success into a Sunday victory.

A loser the last two years after holding at least a share of the second-round lead in the Champions Tour event at Glen Oaks Country Club, Price shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday to match Tommy Armour III at 10-under 132.

Price three-putted the final hole in 2008 to hand the title to Jay Haas, then lost to Mark McNulty in a three-man playoff last year.

"I've got to keep doing what I'm doing and not get ahead of myself," Price said. "I still need to shoot a good score tomorrow."

Armour took a three-stroke lead into the second round, but shot a 69 and missed a birdie putt on No. 18 that would have put him ahead.

Don Pooley, the 2003 winner, was 9 under after a 65. Bruce Vaughan (66), Dan Forsman (68) and Russ Cochran (68) were another shot back.

Price entered the round four strokes behind Armour. But as has become Price's custom at Glen Oaks, he played lights-out in the second round.

He followed a birdie on No. 8 with a long eagle putt on the par-5 ninth and a birdie putt from the fringe on No. 10 to take the lead. He added birdies on Nos. 11 and 15, but stumbled with a bogey at No. 17.

"I feel better about my game this year than either of the last two years," Price said.

Armour tied the course record with a 63 on Friday, becoming the first player in the tournament's 10-year history to grab a three-shot lead heading into Saturday.

It didn't take long to disappear.

After sinking a long birdie putt to start the day, Armour picked up his first bogey of the weekend on the second hole. He then bogeyed the par-4 eighth, and found himself two shots behind the surging Price.

Armour recovered with a pair of birdies on the back nine to pull into a tie for the lead. Armour has finished second twice this season and is still seeking his first Champions Tour win.

"It's like John Wooden said. You've got to be patient and prepared," Armour said.

The 59-year-old Pooley's best finish this year was 10th at the Legends of Golf team event in April. But he shot a bogey-free round to stay in contention for his second win at Glen Oaks.

Mike Goodes, Gene Jones and Chip Beck were at 7 under.

Fuzzy Zoeller, who hasn't cracked the top 20 in an official event all year and withdrew from last week's Senior PGA after an opening-round 76, had four birdies on his first six holes and finished with a 67. Zoeller was at 6 under after two rounds and in position for his best finish of the year.

Fred Couples, a three-time winner in seven senior starts, shot a second straight 70 and will have to make a major push Sunday to finish in the top 10.

Fred Funk, who like Price lost to McNulty in last year's playoff, shot the day's low round of 64 and was at 5 under.

The start of the round was delayed by 2½ hours because about a half-inch of rain fell overnight and into the morning. The course was already a bit soggy because it had rained throughout the week.

Officials split up the pairings to get the round in, with half the field teeing off on the first hole and the others going off on No. 10, and preferred lies were in play.

It could be that way for Sunday's final round, as heavy rain blew through the area shortly after play finished Saturday.

