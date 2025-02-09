Trump receives raucous reception as he salutes during Super Bowl LIX national anthem

President Donald Trump was spotted in a salute during the national anthem performance by Jon Batiste before Super Bowl LIX kicked off on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Trump was shown in the stadium, and a raucous cheer was heard during the FOX broadcast from the crowd who saw him.

Trump was standing in between New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Trump's daughter, Ivanka, during the national, which also received a loud roar from the crowd before kickoff.

Trump confirmed on Sunday that he would be present during the Super Bowl in New Orleans, releasing a message to express his excitement at seeing the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go against each other in the "Big Game" once again.

The Chiefs and Eagles faced each other for the Lombardi Trophy two seasons ago.

"I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams – the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles – as they battle for the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy," Trump said in a statement.

"The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream. Their hard work, dedication, and tenacity is admirable, and their individual journeys are as inspiring as the drive and determination that has led them to this extraordinary moment. They also represent the hopes and dreams of our Nation’s young athletes as we restore safety and fairness in sports and equal opportunities among their teams.

"Football is America’s most popular sport – for good reason – it fosters a sense of national unity, bringing families, friends, and fans together and strengthening communities. This annual tradition transcends our differences and personifies our shared patriotic values of family, faith, and freedom heroically defended by our military service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders. We value their devotion to protecting our great Nation and salute their selfless service."

Trump also mentioned the lives lost in the Jan. 1 terror attack that happened on New Orleans’ historic Bourbon Street.

"This year, the Super Bowl returns to the Caesars Superdome for a record setting 8th time. While thousands of fans from across our Nation gather in New Orleans to cheer on their favorite team, we remember that 14 families will be missing a loved one who was tragically murdered during a senseless terrorist attack while celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street.

"Our thoughts are also with the 35 individuals injured during the attack whose lives were changed forever that fateful night, and our prayers will remain with them for continued strength, comfort, and healing.

"Tonight, we look forward to a terrific game and the crowning of the Super Bowl Champions. Melania joins me in sending our best wishes for a great Super Bowl Sunday. May the best team win, and may God bless you, your family, and the United States of America."

Trump is the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl, and it’s expected to be a great game that he and millions of others will watch between the Chiefs and Eagles to wrap up the 2024 NFL season.

